ONALASKA — The Onalaska Common Council has given an initial green light to a $16.4 million residential/commercial project in its downtown waterfront area, just south of the Great River Landing, that would add 98 housing units to the city.
The council voted 5-1 in favor of a general development plan for a downtown planned unit development permit applied for by Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions for a project that would stretch three blocks south of Irvin Street and west of Court Street. Council member Ron Gjertsen, who said nothing during the council discussion, cast the opposing vote
The project, dubbed Great River Residences, drew more than 40 people to the council chambers with several of them expressing concerns about parking, traffic and the potential impact of the project on the Great River Landing’s natural areas along the Black River.
John Kalas, who owns property at 436 Court St., was concerned that it would dominate the riverfront area in a way that would detract from recreational uses. “It just does not fit in,” he said. “I would like to see this project scaled back.”
A couple audience members expressed support. Rob Young, who owns a nearby bike shop on Main Street, argued that this kind of urban core redevelopment is a part of moving away from the reliance on single-occupant vehicles. “Sometimes we need to be visionaries,” he said.
City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch noted that the city-owned property on which the project would be built was never intended to be part of the Great River Landing recreational area. Long-range development plans going back nearly 20 years indicated that major commercial and/or hotel development would be the preferred use of the land, he added.
Three Sixty proposes four buildings, the largest of which would be a four-story building with 60 one- and two-bedroom apartments with one level of underground parking for 41 cars and additional surface parking. There also would be two townhome type buildings with attached garages, one with 21 units and one with 12 units, both having a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom designs.
The fourth building would be a two-story mixed-use building on the north part of the site, with five studio apartments above 3,000-square-feet of commercial space.
The PUD approach to development allows for departures from normal requirements, and parking is one area where Great River Residences differs. Normally, the city would require almost 200 spaces for a project this size, but under the general development plan only 146 would be required.
Rindfleisch noted that Tuesday’s approval of the general development plan is only the first step, an indication to the city staff and the developer that it is OK to proceed with working out more details. One major detail will be establishment of a tax increment financing district that would reimburse the developer for as-yet undetermined costs from the increase in taxes collected on the property after it is developed. A public hearing on a TIF district is likely in January.
Other steps would include a developer’s agreement and a final implementation plan.
Council member Jerry Every was all for the project. “We need to expand. We need to take the opportunities when we get them,” he said. “They’re a benefit to our taxpayers.”
Beautiful project. Big win for Onalaska.
