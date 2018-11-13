The Onalaska Common Council got its 2019 budget approved Monday night as planned, no problem. The problem came in passing appropriations ordinance that allows the city to collect the tax levy.
Approval of the budget only required a simple majority of the six council members, but approving the levy, under city ordinance, has a higher standard. The ordinance states that “a vote of three-quarters (3/4) of the Council is necessary to adopt the appropriations budget.”
Since it’s technically impossible to get 4.5 votes, the ordinance effectively requires five votes to approve the levy, and after more than two hours of trying on Monday, council members gave up and decided to try again Tuesday.
On Monday night, council members Jerry Every and Ron Gjertsen joined together to block the levy approval, saying they wouldn’t vote for it unless the other council members voted to pull $200,000 from the unrestricted fund balance to lower the levy and agreed not to move ahead with a utility rate hike.
The budget as proposed carried a tax rate of $6.18 per $1,000 in property value, a 4.2 percent increase after three straight years of tax rate drops. The past two years, in fact, the tax rate dropped by more than 4 percent each year.
Tuesday night’s continuation of the council’s budget hearing started with Every and Gjertsen digging in their heels, refusing to budge from their $200,000 demand. Every argued that it wasn’t just the property tax rate but fees and rate hikes and other things.
“It isn’t just that little increase in your taxes,” Every said. “Those things all add up.”
Council member Jim Binash, on the other hand, argued that using money from the fund balance was not called for in this case, adding that it would set a bad precedent and could hurt the city’s bond rating. That would be bad because the city would have to pay higher rates when it borrows money.
In addition, Binash noted that Every and Gjertsen’s demand for no utility rate hikes could put the city in danger of defaulting on debts for the water and sewer utility.
Loan defaults wasn’t the only worry for Fred Buehler, the city’s finance director and treasurer. If the levy ordinance wasn’t approved Tuesday night, there was a very good chance the city would miss its deadline to submit the levy information to get on the tax bills sent out by the county.
For nearly the full hour the council had available to resolve the issue before the regular council meeting was scheduled to start, proposals and counter-proposals flew back and forth, with council members shifting alignments. Proposals of $100,000, $175,000 and $130,000 were floated and shot down.
Finally, Every offered to drop the demand about utility rates if the other council members would agree to use $150,000 in fund balance to lower the levy to $6.05 per $1,000. After a brief recess for Buehler to print off copies of the adjusted levy ordinance figures, the council voted unanimously to approve it, with just a few minutes to spare.
In the end, the negotiations resulted in a tax bill for city purposes of $907.38 on a home valued at $150,000, $19.11 less than if the council had approved the budget as proposed.
The total tax levy approved was a little over $11 million, up from the 2018 levy of just over $10.8 million.
