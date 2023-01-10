Onalaska Education Foundation to hold annual fundraiser

The Taste, Onalaska Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser, will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 5-11 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Inn. This annual event helps raise money for Onalaska public and private educational programs.

Several area businesses and community members have stepped up this year to help sponsor the event. Sponsors include: Festival Foods, Kwik Trip and Pearl Street Brewery.

Doors open and drinks will be served at 5 p.m. Food will be served from 5-8 p.m. The evening will include samples from many area eateries and caterers, including: Big Al’s Too Pizza, Big Boar BBQ, Burrachos, Caribou Coffee, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Cupcake Artistry, Hmong’s Golden Eggroll, Nutbush, and Outback Steakhouse. Tap beer and wine will be available with purchase of beverage tickets. Stoney Creek will have a full service cash bar. Water and soda will also be available.

Tickets are $35 each, which includes admission, food, and starting chips for the gaming tables. This year there will be 10 casino tables where participants can enjoy the games and win tickets to be used for chances at prizes. Come see our local “celebrity” dealers at the tables. A Silent auction and 50-50 raffle will complete the evening. Tickets are available from any Foundation board member and on the website at www.onalaskafoundation.org.

Tax-deductible gifts to the Foundation are an investment in Onalaska education and the community.

