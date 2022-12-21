Onalaska Education Foundation to hold The Taste fundraiser

The Taste, the Onalaska Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser, will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Stoney Creek Inn. This annual event helps raise money for Onalaska public and private educational programs.

Several area businesses and community members have stepped up this year to help sponsor the event, including Festival Foods, Kwik Trip and Pearl Street Brewery.

Doors open and drinks will be served at 5 p.m. Food will be served from 6-8 p.m. The evening will include samples from many area eateries and caterers, including Big Al’s Too Pizza, Big Boar BBQ, Burrachos, Caribou Coffee, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Cupcake Artistry, Hmong’s Golden Eggroll, Nutbush, Outback Steakhouse and Schmidt’s + Giggles Bakery. Tap beer and wine will be available with purchase of beverage tickets. Stoney Creek will have a full service cash bar. Water and soda will also be available.

Tickets are $35 each, which includes admission, food and starting chips for the gaming tables. This year, we are featuring 10 casino tables where participants can enjoy the games and win tickets to be used for chances at great prizes. Come see our local “celebrity” dealers at the tables. A silent auction and 50-50 raffle will complete the evening.

Tickets are available from any foundation board member and on the website at www.onalaskafoundation.org.

Tax-deductible gifts to the foundation are an investment in Onalaska education and the community.

The Onalaska Education Foundation also announced that Kristin Born has joined the board.

The Onalaska Education Foundation was established in 1998 to strengthen community participation in Onalaska public and private schools. The foundation provides financial support for extra programs and projects that inspire teachers and students in Onalaska to achieve educational excellence. In many cases, these extra programs would not be possible without its support.