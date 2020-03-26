Onalaska family spreads cheer during COVID-19 with online art tutorials

Busy with school and friends, Ian Ehlke hadn’t been been doing much drawing during the winter. But last week, when classes ceased and social distancing set in, that all changed.
Since the COVID-19 precautionary school closing mandate from Gov. Evers took affect, Ian, 9, has been churning out up to five art projects a day, filming them as YouTube tutorials with his mom and siblings.
“I think it was a good idea because it’s fun for kids to do art,” says Ian, who starred in the inaugural “How to paint a football” video on the Ehlke Art page.
“He also said he wanted to be famous,” says mom Lori Ehlke, who teaches middle school art part-time at St. Paul’s School in Onalaska and also leads classes out of her home.
Lori originally planned to do the art instruction videos for her friends in Michigan, who missed her classes when the Ehlkes relocated to Wisconsin. But when she found herself with four kids at home in the midst of COVID-19, Lori’s plan took on a new motivation.
“At first it was a distance thing, and then it became how to do art together, from our house to theirs,” Lori says.
Son Aaron, 8, and twin daughters Ella and Olivia, 5, pull out their palettes and brushes as well to show their peers at St. Paul’s school, as well as page visitors everywhere, how to create a colorful masterpiece in real time.
Parents, Lori says, appreciate the easy-to-follow instructions and kid-friendly pace of the videos, which run about 8 to 15 minutes and use readily available art supplies.
Right now, the Ehlkes post four or five tutorials a day, which will likely taper down to two a day in the coming weeks.
The Ehlkes take Facebook requests for project subjects, with a sloth, a pig in the mud, and a portrait of one family’s brown guinea pig among the recent asks. Fellow teachers at St. Paul’s, who share links to the YouTube page, have incorporated some of the tutorials in their lesson plans, and Ian put together a cobra drawing video as part of his assigned research project on the reptile.
The tutorials have become a way to connect while the kids are away from their pals, with Ella and Olivia thrilled when the parents of classmates share video of their kids following along. Lori plans to add in some adult-oriented art instructionals as well to help spread a little creativity and camaraderie to a broader demographic in a stressful time.
“Our goal is just to be able to help as many people as possible share their love of art and have fun with us,” Lori says.
For art project tutorials from the Ehlke family, visit the Ehlke Art page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5sLF1TSrTpWdljemUnbww.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
