Onalaska family spreads cheer during COVID-19 with online art tutorials

Busy with school and friends, Ian Ehlke hadn’t been been doing much drawing during the winter. But last week, when classes ceased and social distancing set in, that all changed.

Since the COVID-19 precautionary school closing mandate from Gov. Evers took affect, Ian, 9, has been churning out up to five art projects a day, filming them as YouTube tutorials with his mom and siblings.

“I think it was a good idea because it’s fun for kids to do art,” says Ian, who starred in the inaugural “How to paint a football” video on the Ehlke Art page.

“He also said he wanted to be famous,” says mom Lori Ehlke, who teaches middle school art part-time at St. Paul’s School in Onalaska and also leads classes out of her home.

Lori originally planned to do the art instruction videos for her friends in Michigan, who missed her classes when the Ehlkes relocated to Wisconsin. But when she found herself with four kids at home in the midst of COVID-19, Lori’s plan took on a new motivation.

“At first it was a distance thing, and then it became how to do art together, from our house to theirs,” Lori says.