Onalaska fire chief resigns

Onalaska Fire Chief William D. Hayes resigned Friday, the city announced.
The city’s announcement stated Hayes is planning to spend more time with his family, from whom he has been separated due to the COVID pandemic.
“The City of Onalaska will greatly miss the skills, leadership and spirit of Chief Hayes, and the city wishes him great success in his future endeavors,” according to the city’s statement.
Hayes was suspended for five days without pay a year ago because of his conduct toward a police officer who had stopped Hayes for drunken driving.
