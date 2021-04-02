Onalaska firefighters put out grass fire near Interstate

Firefighters extinguished a highly visible grass fire before it could do any damage Friday.

According to Onalaska Fire Department Lt. Wayne Nagy, a grass fire started between Interstate 90 and a strip mall at 2928 Market Place shortly after 1 p.m.

Four Onalaska units responded and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. A witness said the fire appeared to have started by the shoulder of the Interstate.

The call was complicated by a nearby traffic crash at Hwy. 16 and Interstate 90, and the La Crosse Fire Department was requested to assist with the crash. Onalaska also had a rescue unit respond, but the La Crosse unit assumed control of the situation and released the Onalaska unit to assist with the grass fire.

Approximately a half-acre was burned but no injuries or property damage were reported.

Nagy said the area has experienced a number of recent grass fires due to extremely dry and windy conditions. He noted that fire risk remains "very high" and urged people to be "extra cautious" when discarding cigarettes, be mindful of any open flame and control objects that could trigger sparks and cause a fire.

Fire conditions aren't expected to improve until Monday at the earliest, when a chance of morning showers is forecast.

