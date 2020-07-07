Onalaska Great River Sound concert series canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club has canceled the remainder of its Great River Sound concert series in Onalaska due to COVID-19.

The series had been canceled through July 14, but organizers had hoped to resume.

“When the first half was cancelled due to COVID-19, we were hopeful that the county would relax its advisory restrictions as the summer progressed,” Hilltopper Rotary spokesman Dan Stevens said. “Unfortunately, events turned the other way as cases spiked and La Crosse County was moved into the severe category on the Coulee COVID Compass

“With 2020 being a bust, we are looking forward to the Great River Sound 2021 season," Stevens said. "We expect most bands will return to Dash-Park with us next summer.”

Great River Sound was previously known as Downtown Sound. Fans looking for updates are encouraged to visit greatriversound.com or Great River Sound on Facebook for updates.