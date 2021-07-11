Onalaska High School to present "Mamma Mia"

After a year hiatus, Onalaska High School and the Catherine C. Berg Summer Musical is back in full force, working on the crowd favorite “Mamma Mia,” which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16-17, at the school’s Claude C. Deck Performing Arts Center.

John Reimler, show director, said OHS produced a show last fall that was taped and put on the school’s website.

“’Spoon River Anthology’ was a great choice for last fall because it is a play that is basically a series of monologues based on the inhabitants of a small Central Illinois town named Spoon River,” he said. “It was ideal because we could produce a play and still be responsible, safe and social distance. When we got the OK from the Onalaska District Office and administration to go forward with a summer musical, we were beyond thrilled.”

Richard Moses, musical director, felt strongly about presenting a show familiar to students and adults alike.

“The kids were really excited for auditions, and this group has worked extraordinarily hard,” he said. “And let’s face it, with the year we’ve all had, we deserve to sit back and be entertained. I can promise that our musical will entertain.”