Onalaska Hilltoppers donate cost of freezer to Food Basket pantry
Onalaska Hilltoppers donate cost of freezer to Food Basket pantry

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club has awarded the Food Basket pantry in Onalaska a check for $7,367 for the purchase of a commercial-grade freezer, allowing for the storage of perishables onsite. The check was presented by Hilltopper Rotary spokesman Dan Stevens to Food Basket executive director Ruth Krett.

The cost for the freezer was secured with a grant from Festival Foods, as well as donated costs for delivery and installation by Benedict Sales and Service.

The Food Basket is located at 735 Sand Lake Road, in the back of the Onalaska American Legion, and serves the area of Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Galesville and Trempealeau.

