Onalaska Hilltoppers to hold Show Choir Classic Competition

Onalaska High School Hilltoppers will hold its 35th annual Show Choir Classic Competition on Friday, Jan 14, and Saturday, Jan 15. The hosts for this year’s competition are the Onalaska Hilltoppers and Express.

Ticket prices start at $10; Friday and Saturday $25; Saturday all day $20. Student discounts apply. Mask or face coverings are required.

Here are the event details:

The Classic Concert Choir Competition will be held at First Lutheran, Onalaska on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Middle School Show Choir event will be held at Onalaska High School Field House Friday at 6 p.m.

The Classic High School Show Choir competition will be held at Onalaska High School Field House Saturday at 9 a.m.

Volunteers: Sign up online before Thursday, Jan. 13. Those volunteering for three or more shifts will receive free admission for the entire weekend.

