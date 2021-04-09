Onalaska HS to host food pantry drive

Onalaska High School will host a district food pantry drive onsite from 4 to 6 p.m. April 13, at 700 Hilltopper Place, Onalaska.
The students of the Onalaska Leadership Connections class will be hosting a community drop-off of non-perishable food items. Community members can support the cause by stopping by the designated drop off point, the doors of the school on Wilson Street, with their items and/or monetary donations, prior to the annual Dancing with the O Club Stars event.
Proceeds will go towards the needs of students and families in the community through the end of summer.
