Onalaska imaging expansion complete with installation of 1.5T MRI scanner

ONALASKA. — Mayo Clinic Health System has officially completed its $8.1 million imaging expansion at the Onalaska clinic with the installation of a 1.5-tesla MRI scanner. The first patient day for the 1.5T scanner was Monday, April 25.

The project added two imaging suites on the first floor of the Onalaska clinic for 3T and 1.5T fixed, wide bore MRI scanners to increase access in a convenient location, and provide greater comfort and shorter scan times for patients.

MRI uses a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of the organs and tissues in your body. Expert Mayo Clinic radiologists read each image using state-of-the-art computer and software technology.

“This exciting expansion increases advanced imaging options for multiple specialties, including orthopedic and sports medicine, oncologic, urologic and neurologic exams,” says Janel Glantz, M.D., radiologist.

Construction on the imaging suite began in spring 2021. The first patient day for the 3T scanner was Feb. 7, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0