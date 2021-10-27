Onalaska investigator named First Responder of the Year in 94th District

This week the Wisconsin Assembly hosted the second annual First Responder of the Year ceremony, and each Assembly District selected a first responder to receive the award.

Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, selected Pete Jakowski to represent the 94th District and had the following to say:

“I was honored to recognize Onalaska Investigator Pete Jakowski with this Hometown Hero Award. Investigator Jakowski has made ‘taking a bite out of crime’ his life’s work, and Onalaska is better for it.

Throughout his 36 years of service to our community he has consistently demonstrated his willingness to go above and beyond. His caring demeanor is demonstrated in his official duties like his investigative work, and his work mentoring new members of the force, but also in the time he spends helping out with the Special Olympics, and Boy Scouts in his free time.

“Thank you Investigator Jakowski for your service to our community, and congratulations on receiving this Hometown Hero Award.”

