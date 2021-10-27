 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Onalaska investigator named First Responder of the Year in 94th District

  • 0
Onalaska award

Rep. Steve Doyle presents the Hometown Hero Award to  Pete Jakowski with his family. 

This week the Wisconsin Assembly hosted the second annual First Responder of the Year ceremony, and each Assembly District selected a first responder to receive the award.

Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, selected Pete Jakowski to represent the 94th District and had the following to say:

“I was honored to recognize Onalaska Investigator Pete Jakowski with this Hometown Hero Award. Investigator Jakowski has made ‘taking a bite out of crime’ his life’s work, and Onalaska is better for it.

Throughout his 36 years of service to our community he has consistently demonstrated his willingness to go above and beyond. His caring demeanor is demonstrated in his official duties like his investigative work, and his work mentoring new members of the force, but also in the time he spends helping out with the Special Olympics, and Boy Scouts in his free time.

“Thank you Investigator Jakowski for your service to our community, and congratulations on receiving this Hometown Hero Award.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drug supplier who sold Mac Miller fentanyl pills pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News