Michael Leckrone, former UW Marching band director, will speak at the Onalaska Omni Center at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, as part of Onalaska Public Library’s “Floyde’s Senior Moments” fall series. Leckrone will present “Moments of Happiness: My History with the UW Marching Band.” The event is free and open to all.

When Mike Leckrone became director of the Wisconsin Marching Band, interest in the program was low. By creating a new, demanding marching style, “stop at the top,” a pre-game run on, and the development of the band’s “fifth quarter” post-game performances, he emphasized showmanship and turned the program around. Mike will share an overview, including funny anecdotes and stories, regarding the evolution of the “greatest band in the land.” He will discuss his history as an educator, leader, and motivator, and explain the journey of development of the UW Spring Band Concert from a modest performance for 400 loyal fans in 1975, to a three-night extravaganza drawing in more than 35,000 people.

Presenter Michael Leckrone is the former Director of the Marching Band and Director of Bands at the University of Wisconsin. A native of Indiana, Mr. Leckrone received his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from Butler University in Indianapolis and has continued his studies at the doctoral level at Indiana University. Before coming to Wisconsin, he taught at his alma mater, where he developed one of the finest marching bands in the Midwest. He is in constant demand as a clinician, guest conductor and adjudicator for concert and marching bands throughout the United States and Canada, and his experience also includes considerable professional work as an arranger, composer and performer.

About Badger Talks

Badger Talks reflects our tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — to extend the resources of the university to citizens of the state. Over 200 Badger Talks are hosted around the state each year, featuring faculty and staff with expertise in a variety of disciplines. Talk topics range from cutting edge discoveries to happiness in the workplace and everything in between. Professional, community, and civic organizations, as well as schools, are invited to request a UW–Madison speaker. For more information about Badger Talks or to find a speaker for your next event, contact 608-262-3880 or badgertalks@uwmad.wisc.edu.

La Crosse County Library operates five locations in the following communities: Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska, and West Salem. www.lacrossecountylibrary.org

Floyde’s Senior Moments is a series of learning and entertainment programs for adults ages 50 and better. These programs are held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Onalaska Public Library now through November 29, 2023—with the exception of this event on August 16, which is being held at the Omni Center.