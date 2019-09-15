Wisconsin author of the "Loon Lake Mystery" series, Victoria Houston, will visit the Onalaska Library at 7 p.m. September 23.
Houston's 19-book series takes place in northern Wisconsin, and she will be speaking on the series and the latest installation, "Dead Big Dawg."
Her visit will be sponsored by the Friends of the Onalaska Library.
For more information on the author or event, visit www.victoriahouston.com.
