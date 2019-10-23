{{featured_button_text}}

The Onalaska Lions Club will sponsor a deer hide collection beginning Oct. 25.

Donation sites include La Crosse Archery, 1231 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska; Petticoat Junction, N5753 Hwy. OT, Onalaska; Island Outdoors, 1330 Bainbridge St.; and the south end of Great River Landing, Hwy. 35, Onalaska.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

All proceeds from the donations will be used for the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, Wis.

For more information, call Ira Brown at 608-783-2360.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.