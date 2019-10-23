The Onalaska Lions Club will sponsor a deer hide collection beginning Oct. 25.
Donation sites include La Crosse Archery, 1231 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska; Petticoat Junction, N5753 Hwy. OT, Onalaska; Island Outdoors, 1330 Bainbridge St.; and the south end of Great River Landing, Hwy. 35, Onalaska.
All proceeds from the donations will be used for the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, Wis.
For more information, call Ira Brown at 608-783-2360.
