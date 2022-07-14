Onalaska man accused of nearly injuring officer while fleeing

A 29-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after prosecutors say he nearly injured a police officer while pulling away from a June 23 traffic stop.

Devonta J. Bradley was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of fleeing an officer and two felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Bradley was westbound on Hwy. 16 between West Salem and Onalaska when police pulled over his vehicle for non-registration. The complaint says Bradley refused numerous police commands to identify himself and hang up his cell phone. When police asked Bradley to step out of the vehicle, he reportedly put the vehicle in drive and took off at high rate of speed while nearly running over an officer's foot.

Police didn't initiate a chase but located the vehicle unoccupied a short time later in the parking lot of Home Depot in Onalaska.

Bradley was arrested July 12 at a Tilson Street residence in West Salem. The complaint says Bradley initially attempted to flee through a side window before police convinced him to surrender.

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler requested the $1,000 cash bond. He said Bradley has six open cases and "endangered the life of a law enforcement officer."

Judge Scott Horne agreed to the bail request, citing the "extreme efforts" Bradley employed to avoid apprehension. Horne scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 20.