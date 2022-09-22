Onalaska man found with meth during disorderly conduct arrest

An arrest was made after a man became violent and was found with drugs.

Wyatt Walters, 42, of Onalaska was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim and disorderly conduct.

Per the criminal complaint, officers were called for a domestic abuse incident in West Salem. The victim stated Walters came to the residence for assistance with his phone and began rambling before becoming angry. Walters began throwing items and screaming at the victim.

When the victim attempted to call for help, Walters wrestled the phone out of her hands, the complaint says.

Officers located Walters near his residence and placed him in handcuffs. On his person were a smoking pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine.

Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond with conditions of no contact with the victim and no drugs without a prescription.