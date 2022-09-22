 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onalaska man found with meth during disorderly conduct arrest

  • 0

An arrest was made after a man became violent and was found with drugs.

Wyatt Walters, 42, of Onalaska was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim and disorderly conduct.

Wyatt Walters

Wyatt Walters

Per the criminal complaint, officers were called for a domestic abuse incident in West Salem. The victim stated Walters came to the residence for assistance with his phone and began rambling before becoming angry. Walters began throwing items and screaming at the victim.

When the victim attempted to call for help, Walters wrestled the phone out of her hands, the complaint says.

Officers located Walters near his residence and placed him in handcuffs. On his person were a smoking pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine.

Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond with conditions of no contact with the victim and no drugs without a prescription.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Marriage licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Building permits

Alteration, $929,478, 316 Fourth St., Havasu Limited Revocable TrustAlteration, $2,000, 932 Farnam St., Futures RentalsRe-roof, $21,957,42, 15…

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing shipwreck full of history found off Israel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News