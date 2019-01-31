An Onalaska man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in the 2400 block of Hauser Street on La Crosse's North Side.
La Crosse police were alerted to the crash shortly after 7 a.m. and found the body of Benjamin F. Ahlstrom, 36, face down about 25 feet from a van registered in his name. The front of the van was stuck in a gate and severely damaged, according to the police.
The La Crosse Police Department is waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of Ahlstrom's death, and the La Crosse Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.