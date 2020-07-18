Onalaska mom, Mayo midwife discuss childbirth during COVID-19

Mayo Clinic states, "Limited research has shown no evidence of the virus in the breast milk of women with COVID-19," according to Mayo Clinic . "The bigger concern is whether an infected mother can transmit the virus to the baby through respiratory droplets during breastfeeding."

Errthum says the Angel Eye camera system at Mayo is an option for women with the coronavirus who are discharged after labor while the baby remains in the hospital.

The technology allows parents to see the infant remotely at any time of day via livestream video. Patients at Mayo are also given access to iPads to virtually visit with loved ones while they are in the hospital, which has proven valuable for moms who want to introduce their newborn to family and friends.

Interestingly, Errthum has found some parents have found a silver lining in having a baby during the COVID-19 era, appreciating the calm and quiet of having fewer people in the hospital in general along with the disallowance of a steady stream of visitors.

"Some of them even feel blessed to focus on their baby and less on the stress of COVID-19 -- it allows them to walk away from the worry of COVID-19 for awhile, especially when they know what we're doing to keep them safe," Errthum says.