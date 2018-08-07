La Crosse Police released the identity of a 20-year-old town of Onalaska man killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening.
According to police, Kalen Islam came down the Exit 3 ramp from eastbound I-90 to Hwy. 35 shortly after 8 p.m. Witnesses said Islam, an inexperienced motorcyclist, popped a wheelie and accelerated across the southbound lane of Hwy. 35, hitting the median curb and flying off the motorcycle.
He flew into the side of a vehicle driving north on Hwy. 35, after which he was struck by another vehicle.
Islam, who was wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
The northbound lanes of Hwy. 35 were shut down for about four hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol's Accident Reconstruction Team worked on the investigation.
Everytime I drive somewhere I see drivers being reckless. Both vehicle drivers and motorcyclists. I see the speeding, passing in no passing zones, weaving in and out of traffic recklessly, etc etc. It's really amazing there aren't more fatalities then there are. People are just careless and reckless anymore.
Mess around mess around you won’t be around. I have no sympathy for stupidity. I’m just glad he didn’t hurt anyone else with his reckless actions.
...yet us drivers of vehicles need to watch out for them. Because they're such angels. They never pull this nonsense. They never weave in and out of traffic... at HIGH speeds. Or create an additional lane at a stop sign/ light. God forbid bikers take on a little responsibility for their actions while on the road and learn not to blame the drivers of vehicles all the time. This is not to say, it bothers me TREMENDOUSLY that his family has lost him. Blessed be.
I can tell it bothers you that they lost a loved one by your most sincere sympathetic posts. While I agree that there are times where motorcyclists do act reckless with no regard to anyone else's safety, I also know that a majority of bike owners are cautious and do care about other motorists. I do realize that this article states that witnesses said he popped a wheelie, however, that could happen for many reasons that would not be intentional. I will give him the benefit of the doubt, especially considering her was wearing a helmet, that gives him some safety points. Again, prayers to his family and friends.
Very sad. So young. Prayers to his family. I am glad to hear that he was wearing a helmet. Sad to hear that he was popping a wheelie before he lost control. I had a couple of motorcycles behind me the other day and they were popping wheelies right behind me. It scared the crud out of me. Be careful out there.
