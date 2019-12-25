Onalaska native and stem cell transplant recipient donates blankets to Mayo Clinic in Rochester

Nikki Thompson has had her life saved twice thanks to the generosity of a bone marrow donor, and this Christmas she decided to repay the favor by giving other patients a dose of warmth and solace during stressful times.
Thompson, an Onalaska native based in Colorado with her husband and two children, has myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of cancer in which the blood cells fail to mature. Without intervention, the condition can cause fatigue, increased susceptibility to bruising, paleness, shortness of breath and, for some, fatality within as little as two years.
For Thompson, a bone marrow transplant, which infuses healthy blood-creating stem cells to replace the diseased marrow, was crucial. In a turn of good fortune, Thompson's sister happened to be a match and served as donor during both transplants at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
With about 70 percent of patients without a suitable donor in their own family, Thompson was exceptionally lucky and grateful.
That gratitude inspired her to start a blanket drive through social media, and within a month she had gathered 103 comforters and fleece blankets for others undergoing hospital stays.
“I wanted to let them know they are not forgotten this time of year,” Thompson says. “I know how it feels to be there. I wanted to offer some comfort.”
Thompson understands how frightening and, at times, excruciatingly painful medical treatment can be for individuals with serious conditions.
A bone marrow transplant is preceded by intense chemotherapy to prepare the body to accept the new cells, often coupled with radiation and antibody treatments. Necessary to destroy the T-cells to build tolerance of donated cells, conditioning in converse damages healthy tissues and leaves the individual more susceptible to infection.
To decrease her chance of developing an infection, Thompson underwent a three-month isolation period during which she was monitored for complications and had daily blood cell testing.
Despite what she called a "daunting procedure," Thompson was thankful for her renewed health and wanted to reassure others there is hope.
Each of the blankets to be distributed feature a tag reading "This blanket has been lovingly donated and collected specially for you. We wanted you to know we are thinking of you this holiday season and we are praying for your full and total healing. It can and will get better. Cheers to a healthy and bright 2020. Love, a fellow patient and stem cell transplant recipient."
“I really wanted to do something just to let the patients know that they will get better," says Thompson, who hopes to be well enough to return to Colorado early next month."(I) wanted to add comfort to their lives."
