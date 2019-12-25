Onalaska native and stem cell transplant recipient donates blankets to Mayo Clinic in Rochester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thompson understands how frightening and, at times, excruciatingly painful medical treatment can be for individuals with serious conditions.

A bone marrow transplant is preceded by intense chemotherapy to prepare the body to accept the new cells, often coupled with radiation and antibody treatments. Necessary to destroy the T-cells to build tolerance of donated cells, conditioning in converse damages healthy tissues and leaves the individual more susceptible to infection.

To decrease her chance of developing an infection, Thompson underwent a three-month isolation period during which she was monitored for complications and had daily blood cell testing.

Despite what she called a "daunting procedure," Thompson was thankful for her renewed health and wanted to reassure others there is hope.

Each of the blankets to be distributed feature a tag reading "This blanket has been lovingly donated and collected specially for you. We wanted you to know we are thinking of you this holiday season and we are praying for your full and total healing. It can and will get better. Cheers to a healthy and bright 2020. Love, a fellow patient and stem cell transplant recipient."