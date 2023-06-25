OSHKOSH, Wis. – On Friday evening, Trinity Horstman, a 17-year-old from Onalaska, swept the title of Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2023 among a field of 19 delegates representing their communities across the state. Competing as Miss Crossing Rivers’ Teen, Horstman receives $2,600 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards, including the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen 2023.

For the talent phase of competition, Horstman tap danced to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”. She has been a tap dancer for 12 years. Horstman follows in her sister’s footsteps as Savannah Horstman served as Miss Wisconsin’s Teen in 2019 and 2020. As Miss Wisconsin’s Teen, Horstman will dedicate her year of service to championing her personal Community Service Initiative – “Making Miracles Happen; Supporting Children’s Miracle Network.” She aims to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network in an effort to support families like her own.

“I am excited for Trinity and her year ahead as Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2023. Her focus on promoting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will continue to benefit our state and make a huge difference in the lives of deserving children.”, said Brenda Baudo, executive director of the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Organizations.

Rounding out Top 5 honors were the following contestants:

● First Runner-up, Miss West Allis’ Teen, Carly Doome, Oak Creek, $800 Scholarship

● Second Runner-up, Miss Wisconsin Rapids’ Teen, Ruby Marti, Wisconsin Rapids, $700 Scholarship

● Third Runner-up, Miss Green Bay’s Teen, Morgan Eberhardt, Green Bay, $600 Scholarship

● Fourth Runner-up, Miss Rock County’s Teen, Kellyse Lutzow, Beloit, $500 Scholarship

All non-finalists receive $100, plus additional ancillary awards and scholarships were announced. Total scholarships awarded to this year’s candidates in the 2023 Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competition total over $8,500, plus more than $30,000 in scholarships are being awarded to candidates in the Miss Wisconsin Competition.