Onalaska nature preserve benefits from Naturehood Connections

Naturehood Connections is an opportunity to connect with neighbors in caring for the public nature preserves protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy for the benefit of all.

The family-friendly volunteer program offers tools, training, and activities for those who want to help in groups or on their own.

This summer, the focus of Naturehood Connections will be habitat restoration at the Savanna Oaks nature preserve that’s adjacent to Onalaska’s Greens Coulee Park. The following options for participation are available for everyone who signs up:

A locked box of tools, instructions and kids’ activities is installed at the Savannah Oaks trailhead kiosk for volunteer access at any time. Sign up online to receive the lock combination.

Optional orientation session for adults who might want some tips to get started. Thursday, July 7, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Volunteer work parties led by Conservancy interns from 9:30 to noon every Friday from June 3 to Aug. 26. The interns will be on site to provide assistance and answer questions.

The Conservancy protects and maintains 25 public access nature preserves in its nine-county service area. The nonprofit land trust created Naturehood Connections to empower more volunteers to help care for these special places.

