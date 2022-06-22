 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onalaska nature preserve benefits from Naturehood Connections

  • 0
Savanna Oaks tract of Greens Coulee Park

Nature lovers of all ages can enjoy and learn while caring for the Savanna Oaks tract of Greens Coulee Park in Onalaska this summer through Naturehood Connections. Scheduling is 100% flexible. The onsite tool box provided 24/7 for volunteers includes tools and instructions for adults plus gear for kids to wear while helping out and other discovery activities they can enjoy.

 Contributed photo

Naturehood Connections is an opportunity to connect with neighbors in caring for the public nature preserves protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy for the benefit of all.

The family-friendly volunteer program offers tools, training, and activities for those who want to help in groups or on their own.

This summer, the focus of Naturehood Connections will be habitat restoration at the Savanna Oaks nature preserve that’s adjacent to Onalaska’s Greens Coulee Park. The following options for participation are available for everyone who signs up:

  • A locked box of tools, instructions and kids’ activities is installed at the Savannah Oaks trailhead kiosk for volunteer access at any time. Sign up online to receive the lock combination.
  • Optional orientation session for adults who might want some tips to get started. Thursday, July 7, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
  • Volunteer work parties led by Conservancy interns from 9:30 to noon every Friday from June 3 to Aug. 26. The interns will be on site to provide assistance and answer questions.

People are also reading…

Sign-up and details: https://www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/get-involved/naturehood-connections.

The Conservancy protects and maintains 25 public access nature preserves in its nine-county service area. The nonprofit land trust created Naturehood Connections to empower more volunteers to help care for these special places.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News