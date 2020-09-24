Onalaska Omni Center to host Market in the Park

Return to homepage ×
The Onalaska Omni Center will host Market in the Park, an outdoor vendor market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26.
Shoppers can expect vendors selling accessories, decor, crafts and gifts, as well as live music, food trucks and a bar.
Non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted onsite to support the Onalaska Food Pantry.
Masks are encouraged, social distancing is required, and anyone feeling sick or symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home.
For more information, visit the Omni Center's Facebook page.
