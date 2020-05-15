Onalaska opens parks; Holmen stays closed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Onalaska opened its playgrounds Thursday evening while the village of Holmen announced it will continue to follow the lead of La Crosse County and remain closed.

Onalaska plans to phase in the opening of its other facilities, according to a proclamation by Mayor Kim Smith.

Smith announced that the Onalaska Park and Recreation Department will develop appropriate guidance and safety measures to begin opening rentals for outdoor park facilities and the OmniCenter as soon as possible.

The city of Onalaska is open for business through its drop box at Onalaska City Hall, as well as by phone or email. It will begin to open city buildings when safe and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the La Crosse County Health Department, according to the proclamation.

Smith anticipates a phased approach and said opening dates will be sent out via email, Facebook and through the media.