Onalaska PD requests body cameras in 2021 budget

Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck has requested $85,000 in the city’s capital improvement budget to purchase 31 body cameras for his officers.

“We have talked about this from day one of me coming here. … It’s a goal of mine to get body cameras here,” said Ashbeck, who came to the Onalaska department a year ago after serving as chief of police in West Salem.

While body cameras are expensive upfront and the server space to store the data gathered isn’t cheap, Ashbeck said it’s worth the expense and will help the department better serve the public and its officers.

“Even though I know body cameras are not the end-all solution, I do believe that they are part of a solution and I believe the public has come to expect that when there is an incident, there is going to be at least as much as video captured of the incident as is practical with these cameras,” Ashbeck said.

Ashbeck said it’s unfortunate that people’s trust in officers is declining, but departments need to adjust.

“Basically, if it’s not on video it didn’t happen. I think it’s unfortunate that we’re trending that way, but I think the public feels that these cameras are necessary,” Ashbeck said. “Just as importantly, I believe that it protects the officers as well.”