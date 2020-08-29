Onalaska PD requests body cameras in 2021 budget

Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck has requested $85,000 in the city’s capital improvement budget to purchase 31 body cameras for his officers.
“We have talked about this from day one of me coming here. … It’s a goal of mine to get body cameras here,” said Ashbeck, who came to the Onalaska department a year ago after serving as chief of police in West Salem.
While body cameras are expensive upfront and the server space to store the data gathered isn’t cheap, Ashbeck said it’s worth the expense and will help the department better serve the public and its officers.
“Even though I know body cameras are not the end-all solution, I do believe that they are part of a solution and I believe the public has come to expect that when there is an incident, there is going to be at least as much as video captured of the incident as is practical with these cameras,” Ashbeck said.
Ashbeck said it’s unfortunate that people’s trust in officers is declining, but departments need to adjust.
“Basically, if it’s not on video it didn’t happen. I think it’s unfortunate that we’re trending that way, but I think the public feels that these cameras are necessary,” Ashbeck said. “Just as importantly, I believe that it protects the officers as well.”
Having footage available is important for officers who tried to do everything they could while their life was in danger, he said.
It reduces the amount of stress on officers and their families, as well as the department when there is a shooting, he said. Having the video makes it take less time to analyze the case and come to a charging decision.
“On the same token, I’ll flip it around. If an officer does something wrong, that’s a longer time for the victim's family … that can shorten that time for the victim’s side,” Ashbeck said.
Having video available can make a difference when it comes to quickly making a decision on whether to charge the officer involved.
Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith said it was disappointing that society has to rely on officers to reveal the perspective of officers in the situations, but it has increasingly become an industry norm for police.
“Being in front of a lens of a camera is something we have become accustomed to,” Smith said.
The city is in the midst of its capital improvement budgeting process, which involves narrowing down $10 million in requests for everything from street maintenance and sidewalks to new generators for the Omni Center and Onalaska City Hall. At the end of the process, they will spend $3 million to $4 million on projects.
“There’s no guarantee where it will end up, but we all recognize that we want to do what we can do is support our community,” Smith said.
The Onalaska Board of Public Works will meet Tuesday to begin narrowing down projects and setting priorities, which will be especially difficult due to the effects of COVID-19 on the city’s finances.
“Nobody has escaped from the monetary, budgetary crisis that we’re facing right now,” Smith said.
She stressed that it is important for the true story of police and community interactions to be told.
“As a small community without a lot of racial diversity, we sometimes feel these problems are the problems of larger cities that are far away, and we need to recognize that that isn’t necessarily true,” Smith said.
The Onalaska Police Department has cameras in its squad vehicles and microphones that transmit short range to the vehicles, but lose a signal quickly. Those microphones are activated by the officer during every interaction with the public.
“The difference is with the body camera, this would be stored directly on the camera. No matter where they went, they would still be able to record picture and audio from their perspective,” Smith said.
La Crosse Police Department implemented cameras department-wide in 2018 and has seen the value of having them as part of officers’ everyday equipment, Capt. Jason Melby said.
“One of our hallmarks has been transparency, and having our officers use body cameras I think is part of that,” Melby said.
The program has proven effective for prosecuting those who break the law and addressing citizen complaints against officers.
However, there is a cost to the cameras.
“The actual camera itself is not the major expense. It is the infrastructure that supports the body camera system that ends up being the significant expense for agencies,” Melby said.
Ashbeck estimated that maintenance will be $6,000 to $8,000 per year.
There are also storage concerns. The state has requirements for how long footage needs to be kept on file, and any body camera footage that is used as evidence needs to be kept until the case is concluded, including appeals.
That could be years, or, in the case of homicides, indefinitely.
Thankfully, he said, Onalaska beefed up its storage this year.
“If we didn’t have the server already, then that $85,000 wouldn’t nearly be enough to cover it. We’d have to budget more,” Ashbeck said.
Other departments in La Crosse County, including Shelby, Campbell, Holmen and West Salem, also have body camera systems.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
