Onalaska Plan commission to host Zoning Ordinance open house

The city of Onalaska Plan Commission will host a community open house to discuss the proposed draft of the Unified Development Code/Zoning Ordinance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska.

The Unified Development Code/Zoning Ordinance is the section of the city's Code of Ordinances that regulates how properties can be used residentially, commercially, industrially or mixed. Zoning ordinance also includes regulations within the uses such as subdivision regulations, lot sizes, setbacks, landscaping and parking requirements.

All Onalaska residents, businesses and property owners are invited to attend the open house, learn from display boards and ask questions of city staff and consultants, Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. The drafted code is available for public view on the city's website at cityofonalaska.com/udc.

