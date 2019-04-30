The Onalaska Police and Fire Commission granted Police Chief Troy Miller’s request Monday to become assistant police chief.
Miller said he requested becoming assistant chief because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“I was surprised by his decision, but as he explained it, it was the right family and personal decision for him, and I certainly respect that family comes first,” said Mark Dahlke, president of the Police and Fire Commission.
Miller will continue as Onalaska’s acting police chief until the commission hires a replacement. He will fill the position left vacant by the resignation of Jeffrey Cavender.
