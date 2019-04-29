Try 3 months for $3

The Onalaska Police and Fire Commission granted Police Chief Troy Miller's request Monday to become assistant police chief.

Troy Miller

Troy Miller

Miller said he requested becoming assistant chief because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"I was surprised by his decision, but as he explained it, it was the right family and personal decision for him, and I certainly respect that family comes first," said Mark Dahlke, president of the Police and Fire Commission.

Miller will continue as Onalaska's acting police chief until the commission hires a replacement. He will fill the position left vacant by the resignation of Jeffrey Cavender.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.