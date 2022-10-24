Onalaska police find stolen, vandalized Huebsch campaign sign

The Onalaska police department reported it recently found a stolen Ryan Huebsch for Assembly campaign sign with large black swastikas painted on both sides.

Police said they found the sign posted in an illegal location at an intersection attached to government property in the Town of Onalaska. They removed the illegally posted sign and immediately informed the campaign of the incident.

“I am very grateful to the Onalaska Police Department for their work and quickly reporting this to my campaign,” Huebsch said. “I’m glad that no one was harmed but am saddened that this illegal activity is occurring. No matter which person or party you support, no one should engage in this type of highly offensive vandalism.

“Unfortunately, politics has become very polarizing, and passions can run very high. Fear and intimidation tactics like this should have no place in our community,” he said. “Instances such as this are intended to intimidate and discourage candidates from running for public office and for voters to support them, but we will not be intimidated. We will continue to fight for the law-abiding men and women in the Coulee Region and be a strong voice for law and order.”

Huebsch is the Republican nominee for the 94th Assembly District seat currently held by Rep. Steve Doyle, a Democrat.

The district includes Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Bangor and most of La Crosse County with the exception of the city of La Crosse and French Island.