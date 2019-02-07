The Onalaska Police Department will host the 9th annual “Cops Gone Wild” benefit for Special Olympics from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Buffalo Wild Wings.
A wing eating contest for athletes and officers, sheriffs and police chiefs will begin at 5 p.m.
During the event Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a portion of all food sales to the Wisconsin Special Olympics. Officers from the Onalaska Police Department and other area Law Enforcement agencies will be greeting customers and assisting the wait staff.
