Authorities are asking people for information to assist an investigation of a 41-year-old man who sustained a head injury Friday in Onalaska and was transported to the hospital, police said.
Onalaska police and firefighters were dispatched to a medical call on the 200 block of Main Street, according to the press release, and discovered a man had fallen and suffered a head injury.
The man was transported by an ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, authorities said, and police are asking the community to contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at (608) 392-0285 if they have information related to the case.
The Onalaska Police Department does not suspect foul play but is still investigating, authorities said.
