Corey White always loved dogs. His family hopes his legacy will be a canine that's a valued member of the Onalaska Police Department.

White's family donated $15,000 to jump-start the fundraising for a second K-9 unit in Onalaska.

In January, Corey died from an undiagnosed heart ailment at the age of 42. His family said he was an avid player of video games and the $15,000 came from the sale of his video game collection.

The family also recalled Corey's affinity for dogs. The family owned a pit bull that Corey adored, and he enjoyed meeting the K-9 that's already on duty in Onalaska.

"He was always impressed by the ability that the police dog had," said Corey's sister, Courtney. "We thought this would be a way to honor his legacy."

Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck is also impressed by the work of K-9s. The department's lone K-9, a 7-year-old German shepherd named Muri, works the first shift with patrol officer Rich Elias. Ashbeck said adding a second K-9 would make a police dog available during the second and third shifts.

Ashbeck said K-9s are valuable for drug searches, tracking missing children and vulnerable adults, and subduing criminal suspects.

Drugs are a particular concern, Ashbeck said. He said K-9s have a unique ability to locate hidden drugs.

"An officer can’t detect the smell of heroin or methamphetamines, but a K-9 can," Ashbeck said. "With a second K-9, we're going to really able to attack this problem in our community."

Ashbeck said the K-9's human partner is a critical part of the training process. He said every K-9 is sent to the prospective partner's home halfway through its six-week training to ensure the dog is compatible with the officer and his or her family. The K-9 remains in the officer's home after it retires.

"The officer has to be very passionate about it," Ashbeck said. "This is one of the biggest commitments they can make in their career. If it's not a good fit for the family, it's not going to be a successful program."

The total cost of launching a new K-9 is $110,000. Ashbeck said the biggest expenses are a specialized squad car and equipment. He said multiple fundraisers are being planned, including a brat/hot dog sale May 12 and the sale of merchandise. Donations can be made through the Onalaska Enhancement Foundation at givebutter.com/LcdXDv.

Ashbeck said the donation from the White family equals the dog's purchase and training costs.

"We already have the cost of the dog and training covered," Ashbeck said. "What a wonderful thing to do — to bring a second dog to make our community safer."