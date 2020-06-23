Onalaska receives OK to build reservoir

While the need for the reservoir can be demonstrated, the PSC wants the city to assess how it can further prevent water loss or adopt new conservation measures as alternatives to new construction before seeking approval for another major project.

Wapasha Construction Co. will build the reservoir for $847,000. The contract requires the project to be completed by next spring, but it could be in service before then under favorable weather conditions, Holter said.

Fire at the site of the Crestwood Booster station has delayed construction progress of the second of three water utility projects to be funded by $5.2 million borrowed last year for infrastructure improvements.

The pump station under construction along Crestwood Lane is still on track to be completed this year, Holter said.

Installing water mains associated with the Greens Coulee and Crestwood projects, and replacing aging mains during street reconstruction, is the third infrastructure project undertaken by the water utility.

To recover the projects’ costs, the city filed a water rate request in March seeking a 41 percent increase — or a $10 increase in quarterly residential water bills.

Since then, the PSC has requested some data from the city but hasn’t set a public hearing on the request, Holter said.

