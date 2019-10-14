Onalaska rejects La Crosse's request for sewerage fees

The feud over proposed regional sewerage service continued Friday as Onalaska rejected a request from the city of La Crosse to pay regional fees to use the service.
In an open letter to La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, Onalaska City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch wrote that Onalaska's position is that the fees are related to the regionalization of services, due to the lack of shared governance, an agreement on the types and levels of service to be provided, or an equitable sharing of the costs and benefits of the service written into the contract.
“We’re still in negotiations,” Kabat said. “As far as the letter and the way I read it is, Onalaska is indicating that they’re at an impasse.”
Rindfleisch noted that La Crosse intends to cut off Onalaska as a wholesale customer of the regional sewage system over the objection to the regional services fee, according to the resolution passed by the La Crosse Common Council in September. The act of removing Onalaska from the agreement will increase the rate charged to members of the agreement.
Another La Crosse City Council resolution that was passed in September indicated that the city must have long-term agreements with all parties using the regional sewer service by the end of this year due to plans to upgrade existing facilities.
“In order to have proper planning and engineering and the cost and all of that taken care of and into consideration for upgrades, we need to know among our community partners, who’s going to be part of our system and who’s not going to be,” Kabat said. As a part of the long-term agreement, there is the inclusion of connection fees and regional cost sharing.
The regional service fee would charge each household in Onalaska $60 per year, which could total close to $500,000 in the first year and grow at a minimum of 3% each year following. The funds would be paid to the city of La Crosse and cause a substantial negative impact on Onalaska’s ability to provide basic services to its residents, Rindfleisch said.
You have free articles remaining.
The argument in favor of the regional services fee is that nonresidents of La Crosse use La Crosse services without paying for them through property taxes, Rindfleisch said. He then suggested La Crosse increase nonresidential fee rates for: the use of La Crosse’s Library instead of using the county's library system; to register for La Crosse Parks and Recreation programs; and to park in the downtown parking lots.
“We are not able to charge any fees for the La Crosse Public Library,” Kabat said. “The Park and Rec programs, we already have a difference, and I would call it a discount, that our citizens enjoy on the charges and fees for various recreational programs, and then parking, we are going to be offering a similar type of citizen's discount in 2020 as a part of the parking utility and monthly charges. So the city has already been working on for a long time, or are already in progress of doing that.”
Rindfleisch said it’s not in anyone’s best interest to cut Onalaska residents off from the regional sewage system, as the DNR is unlikely to approve such a request, there will be a large amount in litigation fees to support the court battle that will ensue and user rates will increase for every municipality in the current system, including Onalaska.
Rindfleisch noted that the city is disappointed in threats made by La Crosse to cut off service to Onalaska because of the city’s vested interest in the treatment plant after having paid for it at wholesale rates for more than 70 years.
He also pointed to Federal Clean Water funds that were accepted by La Crosse for a plant upgrade in the 1970s. At that time, the EPA invested in the construction of larger regional treatment plants instead of smaller independent plants to efficiently protect water sources. By accepting those funds, La Crosse agreed to treat the sewage of the regional service area, according to the letter.
“I can’t comment on agreements that were done decades ago, I just know that for us, in providing a service, we are going to do that with the goals of clean water,” Kabat said. “But it also has to be fair from the cost perspective for La Crosse residents.”
Both cities continue to search for a long-term agreement regarding regional sewage treatment.
“It is the desire of Onalaska to continue our long-term partnership with La Crosse for the treatment of our sewage, just as we’ve had for decades,” Rindfleisch said in an email. “Onalaska has taken steps to show this by approving the substantial rate increases and hookup fees proposed by La Crosse in preparation for the plant upgrade.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.