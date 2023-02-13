DECORAH, Iowa – Emily Fisher of Onalaska recently returned from a month-long residency in Vienna, Austria, with the Luther College Symphony Orchestra.

Fisher, a senior bassoon and alto saxophone player at Luther majoring in music education, is the daughter of Craig and Caroline Fisher.

"I was able to tour famous palaces, museums and concert halls and perform in Vienna. Every night I went to jazz, classical or opera concerts where I was able to expand my musical knowledge," said Fisher.

In addition to rehearsing, performing and experiencing music in a city known for its world class orchestras, students took part in a four-credit course taught by Luther faculty. This year, Martin Klammer, professor of English, and Kathy Reed, Paideia director and instructor in music, led the students through an in-depth study of Angus Robertson's "The Crossroads of Civilization: A History of Vienna." Class lectures were paired with experiential visits to important places in Vienna, including the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere Palace, and to memorable performances including Brahms' First and Second Symphonies at the Konzerthaus and "La Boheme" at the Staatsoper.

While music is the heart and soul of the residency, Fisher also experienced some distinctive Viennese traditions—from enjoying goulash and schnitzel for meals, to attending a formal Officers' Ball at the Hofburg Imperial Palace. Some students even ventured on side trips to Hungary, Slovenia, or Salzburg.

The Luther College Symphony Orchestra is Luther's largest and oldest orchestral ensemble. The group is made up of more than 80 student musicians, representing a variety of academic disciplines. Many members also sing in a choir, play in a band or jazz ensemble, and form small chamber groups. Every four years since 1977, the student musicians live, practice and perform in Vienna for three weeks during January.

Daniel Baldwin, professor of music, has served as director of orchestral activities at Luther since 1997.

