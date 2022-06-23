Onalaska residents respond to survey, express support for district addressing facilities needs

The School District of Onalaska has found wide support for addressing facilities needs in recent a community-wide survey.

The anonymous survey, which was available May 18 to June 3, asked residents about how the Board of Education and administration can best address the district’s facility and operational needs.

It featured information and a series of questions related to facility needs throughout the district’s schools, along with operational needs stemming from rising expenses due to inflation and inadequate funding support from the state over the past decade.

“We would like to thank our entire community for providing their thoughts and feedback through this survey,” said Ann Garrity, Board President. “We were pleased that the survey was completed by a wide variety of residents, including those who do and do not have children attending our schools.

"The results of this survey will be critical as we plan for the future and address the most pressing needs facing our district now and in the years to come.”

When it came to the district’s facility needs, more than 77% said they were well informed or had some familiarity with the facility challenges the district is facing and the process the board is using to find solutions. About 89% said they believe the district’s most urgent facility needs should be addressed now.

In terms of solutions, 87% of respondents said they would vote “yes” on a referendum question to address facility needs at Onalaska Middle School, while over 83% said they would do so to address needs at Onalaska High School. Nearly 84% of respondents indicated the district should pursue a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse to provide space for programming.

When asked about the district’s operational and financial needs, about 87% of respondents said they believe the district’s most urgent financial needs must be addressed now. More than 85% indicated they would definitely or probably support an operational referendum question this November.

Additionally, more than 80% said they would support using potential referendum funds to continue and sustain programs and services related to student learning and social-emotional and mental health in response to the pandemic.

Community members were then asked about several potential operational and capital referendum questions, including their amounts and estimated property tax impacts.

The Board will discuss and potentially act on operational and/or capital referendum questions over the course of their meetings through the end of July for possible inclusion in the November 8, 2022 election.

The survey was conducted by the Donovan Group. All residents who live within the School District of Onalaska’s attendance area were invited to participate. To view the full survey report, visit https://www.onalaska.k12.wi.us/district/Onalaska%202022%20Survey%20Report%206%2014.pdf.

