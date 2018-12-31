Laura Abellera is known to follow her grandmother around the kitchen with paper, pen and her cellphone, furiously taking notes and filming steps as the confident cook tosses ingredients in the bowl — no measuring, no recipe cards, just intuition.
Fe Abellera, 85, called Lola by her grandkids, has a wealth of dishes in her arsenal, but chooses to store them in her head, not the recipe drawer, for a reason.
“I’m not a cook, I’m not a pro, I don’t follow recipes, but I’m gutsy,” Fe asserts. “If I don’t have it (written out), they don’t know if that’s what it’s supposed to taste like or not!”
Luckily, the Onalaska mother of two and grandmother of four broke her rule to map out a recipe for her famous pork egg rolls, which she shared with an audience Saturday morning during an episode of “Grandmas in The Linney Studio,” filmed at The Lynhall market cafe and studio kitchen in Minneapolis. The series features a regional grandmother each week, selected from nominations, to demonstrate and serve a cherished family recipe and share the heritage or history behind it.
Laura, of La Crosse, and sister Rebecca, of Minneapolis, submitted Fe’s name this fall, asking their Lola simply whether she had any plans for Dec. 29. The girls thought the spirited, witty and talented Fe would be a perfect fit for the series.
“She is the matriarch of our family gatherings — everything revolves around her cooking,” Laura said. “Her energy is what makes family gatherings feel cozy and welcoming. Bonding over food is such an important thing for our culture.”
Hearing she had been chosen to appear, Fe says, was a surprise and an honor, and her husband, Mario, and family were among the four dozen audience members in attendance. Her featured recipe has had mouths watering for years, a best seller she created as the former president of the La Crosse Medical Auxiliary. For several years in the early 2000s, Fe would prepare the umami-rich meat filling for the bite size egg rolls — (psst: the secret ingredient is fish sauce) — and have volunteers chop up readily-available vegetables and seasonings — heavy on the garlic — to be sealed in paper thin wrappers.
“The saying is, ‘Too many cooks spoil the broth,’ but ours is a good one,” Fe quips of the mass production that would take place.
Every year, Fe says, the deep fried delights sold out during Heritage Night at Oktoberfest. When she retired as Auxiliary president, the group switched over to another member’s dish. One by one, customers would approach, scanning for eggrolls, before walking away empty handed.
“I’m biased, but that says something,” Fe said with a laugh.
Fe, who was born in the Philippines, wasn’t always known for her culinary prowess. When her future husband’s family approached Fe’s father for her hand in marriage, he replied hesitantly, “I’m not sure she’s ready to be a housewife. She doesn’t really like to cook — she just likes to eat good food,” Fe recalls. But after moving to Ohio at age 21, she developed a knack for cooking, running a catering business with friends before moving to La Crosse in 1976, where Mario worked as a doctor at Gundersen Health System. The Coulee Region, she says, is home.
“This is paradise,” Fe says of La Crosse, adding jokingly, “I love it so much I could be mayor!”
In the states, Fe developed an affinity for American food, as well as cuisines of other cultures, and “intertwines” those dishes with traditional Filipino flavors. Among her specialities is a coconut, shrimp, saffron and cream dish that proved a lifesaver this Christmas, when Nala, her son’s towering Rhodesian Ridgeback dog, grabbed half of the massive beef tenderloin off the buffet. So Christmas shrimp it was.
Fe approached her appearance on “Grandmas in The Linney,” where she chatted about culture and cuisine, much like the incident: with flexibility, fun, and a focus on family.
“I like to do things impromptu,” Fe said. “And with a bit of humor.”
