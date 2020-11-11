 Skip to main content
Onalaska schools construct Little Free Pantries
The city of Onalaska has partnered with Irving Pertzsch and Northern Hills Elementary Schools to build and install two Little Free Food Pantries to help with food insecurities in Onalaska. Pantries are onsite at 524 Main St. and 910 East Ave N., Onalaska.

In light of COVID-19 and the hardships created, this is an easy way for the community to help one another as the weather continues to turn cold. Donations of non-perishable dry goods and food in non-glass containers, as well as personal care items can be dropped off or picked up 24/7.

