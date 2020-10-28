Onalaska schools returning to virtual learning one week after return to classrooms

"The primary metrics indicate we should be conducting virtual learning for all students at this time. The secondary metrics indicate COVID-19 conditions in the community are getting worse. While we will continue to reassess our learning mode each week, we do not anticipate being able to transition to in-person learning in two weeks," the School District of La Crosse posted on Facebook.

On Oct. 26, Onalaska and West Salem School District youth in pre-K through eighth grade resumed in-person learning five days a week, while high school students started a hybrid schedule. At the time, the district said it would continue to monitor the situation, and on Wednesday parents received a message from School District of Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony noting the schools were switching course.

"We recognize that the short turnaround will create challenges for everyone; however, the health and safety of our students, staff and the community is our first priority. As part of the Reopening Plan, each Wednesday the District monitors the release of data from the La Crosse County Health Department related to COVID-19 in order to make decisions related to in-person versus online learning," Antony said. "The District looks at a number of indicators including the new daily case rate per 100,000 people on a seven day average, the percentage of positive cases over the same seven days and the identified trend of the case rate."