It was a prompt from her teacher that sent Olive Meyers on a philanthropic mission.
Posed the question, “What would you do if you had $100?” many of the Northern Hills Elementary School student’s classmates responded as most first-graders would, keen on buying toys, gadgets, baskets of puppies.
But Olive had another idea.
“I’d donate it to charity.”
Olive kept that promise, and the now 7-year-old second-grader joined business owner Lynn Berra in being honored Wednesday at the YWCA Circle of Friends luncheon, held at the La Crosse Center. Coinciding with Child Abuse Prevention Month, many attendees wore blue in observation of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) “I Am for the Child Day.”
Founded in 1982, the Circle of Friends event recognizes a pair of extraordinary females making a difference in the community, as well as celebrating the impact of the YWCA and its programs. Highlighted this year was Justice Circles, a peer-led program that debuted three years ago at Logan and Lincoln middle schools.
“Dozens of students are trained each year as ‘Circle Keepers’ and lead these amazing, healing dialogues among their peers,” said Kelley Waddell, YWCA La Crosse executive director. “As a form of restorative justice which serves as an alternative to traditional punishment models, the Justice Circles result in heightened compassion and awareness in our school communities and have a ripple effect far beyond classrooms.”
Her own charitable quest sparked in the classroom, Olive received the Olga Schlieter Memorial Philanthropic Award, named for the former YWCA volunteer and board member through 1959.
After organizers from the Beer by Bike Brigade heard of Olive’s theoretical plan for $100, they gave her the funds, which a family friend doubled, allowing the young do-gooder to donate $200 to the YWCA.
Challenging others to give, Olive raised a total of $4,700 for Ruth House, the YWCA’s support house for homeless women transitioning from substance abuse treatment.
“I think it’s nice to help people who don’t have houses and homes,” said Olive, who has also brought boxes of Girl Scout cookies for the residents.
“Olive is well-versed in what it means to recognize the needs others may have and to help them in whatever way someone is able,” Waddell said. “We are proud to have partnered with this remarkable young lady and are inspired by the good she has done and will continue to do.”
Olive expressed excitement for the award, which her mother Jen, says “means a lot to us. It show’s her priorities are in a good place at such a young age. She’s got such a caring spirit.”
Bubbly and big-hearted Berra of Chaseburg earned the Emily “Sis” Hutson Volunteer of the Year Award, named in honor of the former YWCA board president and dedicated volunteer and fundraiser.
Learning about the work of the YWCA Ophelia House during a Women Empowering Women meeting, the style coordinator and owner of Simple Changes Style thru Nature reached out to offer the residents, non-violent female offenders looking to become self sufficient and employable, “some fun and pampering in hopes to help them grow their confidence.”
“When I started my business five years ago, I wanted to have fun and I wanted to help somehow in the community,” Berra said. “I heard about Ophelia House and said, ‘That’s something I could did my heels into.’ When God gives you a good life, you should give back.”
Taking on projects including revamping the onsite clothes closet, helping coordinate job interview outfits, gardening, hosting picnics and doing hair and makeup, Berra spends a couple hours each week at Ophelia House.
“It’s a lot of fun working with the gals,” Berra said. “They appreciate having someone pay attention to them and I want them to put their best foot forward.”
Waddell says Berra’s compassion and commitment to the women are inspiring.
“Lynn has been an outstanding, encouraging role model for our housing program participants,” Waddell said. “She exudes compassion and intuitively knows what will lift people up. The great time and energy Lynn devotes to YWCA La Crosse is not ‘work’ to her, and our clients and staff have reciprocated with deep appreciation for her gifts.”
Berra, who says she is excited to “share the light” with fellow awardee Olive, is humbled to be honored.
“When they called me, I started crying and immediately called my mom,” Berra says. “It’s probably the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I never did it to get a pat on the back — that’s just not me. It’s overwhelming and I’m very appreciative. I would love to see other women come and share their talents (at Ophelia’s House).”
