Daniel Yao, a senior at Onalaska High School, scored a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) US Government and Politics exam.

Out of the 300,558 students globally that took the exam in 2022, Daniel was one of only 21 students to earn a perfect score.

AP Government and Politics is taught by Marjorie Anderson and is one of the 19 AP courses offered at Onalaska High School.