Onalaska student wins Altra Foundation $10,000 Financial Education scholarship

The Altra Foundation, dedicated to providing financial literacy education for youth and adults, is presenting a $10,000 Financial Education scholarship to Katherine Dahlke from Onalaska High School.

The Altra Foundation Financial Education scholarship was available to high school students (grades 9-12), ages 13 and above. Applicants needed to complete various modules through their partnered Banzai program, which is offered on Altra’s website or through teachers' classrooms. Applicants did not need to be members of Altra Federal Credit Union to participate.

“This is the first time we’ve offered a scholarship like this and we are so excited to be able to do it,” says Danielle Anderson, Altra’s youth services manager. “The Banzai! program has received several compliments from students over the years that have completed the modules.”

Dahlke says, “I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to put this money towards my education at the University of (Wisconsin) La Crosse in my field of Business Finance and using the money to further my education.”

A check presentation will be held at the Altra Federal Credit Union Operations Center, located at 1700 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska, on Tuesday, June 1 at 4 p.m.

For more visit www.altrafoundation.org.

