Any mom can tell you that diapers top the list of expenses that come with a new baby. And for the one in three U.S. moms struggling to afford the average $75 a month cost, it's a hardship that trickles down to many aspects of life.
"There are no government programs you can buy diapers with," says Megan Pence, co-leader of the Onalaska United Methodist Church sixth grade Sunday School class. "Most daycares require you to bring your own diapers. Having diapers for babies helps mom go to work — if baby can't go to daycare, one parent has to stay home. And if it's a single parent, that's even (harder). It's a ripple effect."
Inspired by a project she completed with her confirmation class, Pence proposed a diaper collection for the Sunday School's community project, sharing statistics from the National Diaper Bank Network. Learning babies average six to 10 diapers a day, and 5.2 million children younger than 3 live in poor or low-income families, the nine class members were eager to help, kicking off the Love-4-Luvs campaign on Feb. 1 with a goal of collecting 5,000 diapers by the end of the month for the Onalaska Food Basket.
"There's, like, families that can't afford diapers and they're really expensive," said Westley Mahr, 11.
As of Wednesday, the class had collected 3,800 diapers, with Pence and co-leader Ray Mahr using their own money to buy some of the stock and congregation members and community members responding generously as well.
"It's pretty cool how helpful people are," said Mahr, who has had friends reach out to assist. "People who don't even belong to this church are helping out. It's a cool thing."
Class member Rylee Beahm, 12, dropped by Target with her family to buy two cases for the collection, and using gift cards and monetary donations, the class will buy diapers during a field trip on March 2 before dropping off their haul at the Food Basket on March 3.
"It's going to be really exciting to bring those boys diaper shopping," Pence said of the three male class members. John Gobel, for one, was looking forward to the excursion.
Asserted the 11-year-old class member, "I know how to find deals."
Diaper and monetary donations can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Onalaska United Methodist Church. For more information, call the church office at 608-783-3380.
