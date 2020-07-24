Onalaska to hold graduate caravan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska High School’s class of 2020 will hold a graduation caravan through town Saturday morning.

The caravan begins at 11 a.m. at Wilson Street near the high school.

Graduates are invited to decorate their cars and follow together in the route that travels up Fourth Street to Quincy Street to Sand Lake Road to Main Street to Green Coulee.

Citizens are invited to line the route, maintaining social distance, and cheer on the graduates.

