Onalaska to hold graduate caravan

Onalaska High School’s class of 2020 will hold a graduation caravan through town Saturday morning.

The caravan begins at 11 a.m. at Wilson Street near the high school.

Graduates are invited to decorate their cars and follow together in the route that travels up Fourth Street to Quincy Street to Sand Lake Road to Main Street to Green Coulee.

Citizens are invited to line the route, maintaining social distance, and cheer on the graduates.

