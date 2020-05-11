You are the owner of this article.
Onalaska UMC to continue free community dinners via drive-thru
Onalaska UMC to continue free community dinners via drive-thru

Onalaska United Methodist Church will host a free Drive-Thru Community Dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 12 at 212 Fourth Ave. N., Onalaska.

This event is a continuation of the church's free monthly dinner and is open to all. A small number of Onalaska UMC members will bring meals out to guests' vehicles and safety precautions maintained throughout.

For more information, call 608-783-3380.

