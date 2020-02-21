Onalaska United Methodist Church hosting 'Ash, Splash & Dash'

Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 Fourth Ave. N., is hosting "Ash, Splash & Dash" from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Attendees may stop by the covered drop-off at the Locust Street entrance to pray with Pastor Park Hunter, receive the sign of the ashes and drink free coffee.
For more information, visit www.onalaskaumc.org or call 608-783-3380.
