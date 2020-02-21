You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Onalaska United Methodist Church hosting 'Ash, Splash & Dash'
0 comments

Onalaska United Methodist Church hosting 'Ash, Splash & Dash'

{{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 Fourth Ave. N., is hosting "Ash, Splash & Dash" from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Attendees may stop by the covered drop-off at the Locust Street entrance to pray with Pastor Park Hunter, receive the sign of the ashes and drink free coffee.

For more information, visit www.onalaskaumc.org or call 608-783-3380.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News