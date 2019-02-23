ONALASKA — Onalaska United Methodist Church is offering a VBS FunShop Roar vacation Bible school training and networking event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16.
Area churches planning to present Group Publishing’s Roar VBS this summer will receive hands-on training from a Group VBS expert to maximize the impact of their VBS program. Participants may also network and share ideas. For more information and to register, call Jessica at 783-3380, ext. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.